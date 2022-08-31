Insured Finance (INFI) Price Reaches $0.0053

Insured Finance (INFI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $172,743.09 and $1,006.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00830197 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,439,610 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin.

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

