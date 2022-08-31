Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $988,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,148. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GO traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.97. 1,263,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,098. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of -0.27.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 490,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 328,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $650,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 578,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after buying an additional 56,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 33.2% in the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GO shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

