Insider Buying: James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Insider Purchases 432 Shares of Stock

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Rating) insider Nick Latham purchased 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,252 ($15.13) per share, for a total transaction of £5,408.64 ($6,535.33).

James Latham Price Performance

Shares of LTHM traded down GBX 79 ($0.95) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,146 ($13.85). 10,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,153. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,334.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,291.85. James Latham plc has a one year low of GBX 1,050.60 ($12.69) and a one year high of GBX 1,446.25 ($17.48). The firm has a market cap of £231.03 million and a P/E ratio of 537.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Get James Latham alerts:

James Latham Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a GBX 27 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from James Latham’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. James Latham’s dividend payout ratio is 9.65%.

About James Latham

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

Read More

