Insider Buying: Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN) Insider Purchases 7,000 Shares of Stock

Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN – Get Rating) insider Anthony (Tony) Fehon acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.85 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of A$12,950.00 ($9,055.94).

Elanor Investors Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Get Elanor Investors Group alerts:

Elanor Investors Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. Elanor Investors Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.57%.

About Elanor Investors Group

Elanor Investors Group is a real estate investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in the hospitality and accommodation sector with a focus on hotels and tourism in Australia. Elanor Investors Group is based in Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elanor Investors Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanor Investors Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.