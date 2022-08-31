Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,150,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the July 31st total of 10,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 799,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inseego by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,171,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,994,000 after buying an additional 45,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 15.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,003,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,264,000 after purchasing an additional 658,044 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 433,156 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 99.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 839,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 418,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 799,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

INSG traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.69. 7,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,516. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $289.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.70.

Inseego ( NASDAQ:INSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inseego will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Inseego in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Inseego from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Inseego from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

