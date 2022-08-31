Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.83

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.83 and last traded at C$4.89, with a volume of 57843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.93.

INO.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.65 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$157.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

