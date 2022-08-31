Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.83

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.83 and last traded at C$4.89, with a volume of 57843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INO.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.65 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$157.03 million and a P/E ratio of 5.53.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.