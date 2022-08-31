ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 440,488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,198,022 shares.The stock last traded at $8.70 and had previously closed at $8.68.
ING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ING Groep from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ING Groep from €12.70 ($12.96) to €12.80 ($13.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.
ING Groep Stock Up 1.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 6.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,706,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,348,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,134,000 after purchasing an additional 75,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 27.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 29.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,621,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,409,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,752,000 after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.
