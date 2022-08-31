Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Information Services from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Information Services Price Performance

Shares of IRMTF opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. Information Services has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $20.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Featured Articles

