Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.53 and last traded at $12.78. Approximately 30,230 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 38,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Informa from GBX 680 ($8.22) to GBX 710 ($8.58) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Informa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $720.00.

Informa Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29.

Informa Announces Dividend

Informa Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.0637 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.45%.

(Get Rating)

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Featured Stories

