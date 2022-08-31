Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the July 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 774,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 20,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 34,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,813. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $144.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.99. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $3.89.

(Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.