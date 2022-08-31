Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.20

Shares of Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ISMAY shares. Oddo Bhf downgraded Indra Sistemas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Indra Sistemas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €7.50 ($7.65) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Indra Sistemas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded Indra Sistemas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Indra Sistemas Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Indra Sistemas Announces Dividend

Indra Sistemas Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Indra Sistemas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.42%.

(Get Rating)

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

See Also

