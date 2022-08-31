Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.52

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.52 and last traded at C$2.62, with a volume of 37571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.86.

Indigo Books & Music Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.93 million and a PE ratio of 28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12,107.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported C($0.82) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$220.69 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Indigo Books & Music Company Profile

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design, Auria, LOVE & LORE, NÓTA, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

