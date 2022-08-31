Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.95 and last traded at $28.95. 2,155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 3,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOMN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF in the second quarter worth $443,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 2,489.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter.

