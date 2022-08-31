Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2022

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMHGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the July 31st total of 26,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of IMH stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.46. 78,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.63. Impac Mortgage has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.82.

About Impac Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.