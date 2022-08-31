Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Short Interest Down 15.7% in August

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 902,500 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the July 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 207,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IMCR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen started coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunocore

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Immunocore by 49.3% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,859,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after buying an additional 613,939 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 271.8% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 499,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,926,000 after purchasing an additional 364,941 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 58.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 808,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 298,693 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Immunocore in the fourth quarter worth $6,506,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 237,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 159,262 shares in the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Stock Performance

About Immunocore

NASDAQ IMCR traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,446. Immunocore has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 0.09.

(Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.