Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 7,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 243,844 shares.The stock last traded at $12.49 and had previously closed at $12.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on IMTX. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Immatics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Immatics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Immatics Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73. The company has a market cap of $790.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immatics

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.68 million. Immatics had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 36.11%. Research analysts expect that Immatics will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMTX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 230.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

