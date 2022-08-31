Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 7,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 243,844 shares.The stock last traded at $12.49 and had previously closed at $12.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on IMTX. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Immatics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Immatics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.
Immatics Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73. The company has a market cap of $790.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immatics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMTX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 230.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.12% of the company’s stock.
About Immatics
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immatics (IMTX)
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.