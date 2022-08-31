Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Short Interest Update

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 3,060,000 shares. Currently, 16.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 154,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Imago BioSciences from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Imago BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of Imago BioSciences stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $14.45. 860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,446. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43. Imago BioSciences has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $35.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Imago BioSciences

Institutional Trading of Imago BioSciences

In other Imago BioSciences news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $108,657.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,382.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 8,168 shares of company stock valued at $155,402 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

