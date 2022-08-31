Imagin Medical (OTCMKTS:IMEXF) Trading 22.2% Higher

Imagin Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMEXF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 22.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 6,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 7,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
Imagin Medical Stock Up 7.7 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18.
Imagin Medical Company Profile
Imagin Medical Inc operates as a surgical imaging company focusing on bladder cancer. The company is developing the i/Blue Imaging System to meet the BLC needs of urologists. Imagin Medical Inc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imagin Medical (IMEXF)
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Imagin Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imagin Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.