IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMACW) Short Interest Up 25.0% in August

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

IMAC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMACW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.19. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,379. IMAC has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20.

