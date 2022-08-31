IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Shares Down 0.8%

IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.05. Approximately 5,096 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 685% from the average daily volume of 649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.
IEH Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.25.
About IEH
IEH Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high performance applications in the United States and internationally. The company's products are used as basic components of larger assemblies of finished goods. It markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through authorized representatives and distributors primarily to military, aerospace, medical, industrial, test equipment, space, and commercial electronic markets.
