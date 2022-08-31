IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Short Interest Update

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 931,600 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the July 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.91.
Institutional Trading of IDEX
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in IDEX by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in IDEX by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 32,876 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.
IDEX Price Performance
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.
IDEX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Read More
