Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Shares Sold by Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lowered its stake in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 409,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,000 shares during the quarter. Identiv accounts for approximately 4.0% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in Identiv were worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INVE. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in shares of Identiv by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 278,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Identiv by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,553,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Identiv in the first quarter worth $1,357,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Identiv in the first quarter worth $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Identiv from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Identiv from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Identiv Trading Up 0.3 %

Identiv stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,028. Identiv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $335.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.20 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Identiv had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Identiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

See Also

