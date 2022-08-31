Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Short Interest Down 13.9% in August

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the July 31st total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPWR. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ideal Power from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ideal Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ideal Power by 2.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ideal Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 14.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ideal Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $719,000. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ideal Power Price Performance

IPWR traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 20,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 35.35 and a current ratio of 35.35. Ideal Power has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $18.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 1,468.31%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Ideal Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.