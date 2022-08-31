ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the July 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
ICON Public Price Performance
Shares of ICLR stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.83. The stock had a trading volume of 366,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,071. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $196.34 and a 12-month high of $313.00. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of ICON Public
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICLR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on ICON Public from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on ICON Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a report on Friday, May 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ICON Public from $285.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.40.
About ICON Public
ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ICON Public (ICLR)
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.