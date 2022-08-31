ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the July 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

ICON Public Price Performance

Shares of ICLR stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.83. The stock had a trading volume of 366,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,071. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $196.34 and a 12-month high of $313.00. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ICON Public

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in ICON Public by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in ICON Public by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 380.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ICON Public by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICLR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on ICON Public from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on ICON Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a report on Friday, May 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ICON Public from $285.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.40.

About ICON Public

(Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.