Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Trading Up 5.4%

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) shares were up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 6,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,168,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HYZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hyzon Motors from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Melius cut Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hyzon Motors from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 70.7% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 221,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 91,678 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Hyzon Motors by 42.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,008,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,664,000 after buying an additional 1,787,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hyzon Motors by 94.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 939,098 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Hyzon Motors by 40.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 23,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the second quarter worth about $272,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

