Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Short Interest Update

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the July 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Hywin

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hywin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Hywin worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hywin Stock Performance

Shares of HYW stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.83. 362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,333. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87. Hywin has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Hywin Company Profile

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It distributes private market investment products comprising asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, and equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing products, cash management products, and funds managed by its subsidiaries.

