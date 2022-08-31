Hyve 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $97,300.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Hyve coin can now be bought for about $0.0525 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $97,300.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hyve has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.23 or 0.00431672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00829502 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015306 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve.

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.