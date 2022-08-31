Hysan Development Company Limited (HYSNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0606 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Hysan Development Trading Up 0.5 %

HYSNY stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. Hysan Development has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

