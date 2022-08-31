Hydro Protocol Price Tops $0.0021 on Exchanges (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (HOT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $78,553.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,012.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00132668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00033027 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021989 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

