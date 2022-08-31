Hydro Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (HYDRO)

Hydro (HYDRO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One Hydro coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydro has a market cap of $323,276.35 and $5,264.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hydro has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,310.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004135 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005031 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002517 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00134229 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033468 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00080955 BTC.
Hydro Coin Profile
Hydro (HYDRO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Hydro
