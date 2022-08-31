Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Update

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the July 31st total of 7,910,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.23.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of HUN traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.12. 96,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,499. Huntsman has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average of $33.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntsman will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntsman

In other news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $559,325.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 5.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 489,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth $209,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 729.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $9,414,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.