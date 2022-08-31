Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $62,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $598,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,363. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $231.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,937. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.50 and a 52-week high of $243.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.31.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HII. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.88.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries



Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

