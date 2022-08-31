Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the July 31st total of 116,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Hugoton Royalty Trust stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0968 dividend. This is an increase from Hugoton Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 35.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

