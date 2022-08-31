Hudbay Minerals Inc. Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Hudbay Minerals has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years. Hudbay Minerals has a payout ratio of 2.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.4%.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $8.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBM. CIBC lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 66,142 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 27,678 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,967 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 34,044 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 46,254 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 31,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 44,519 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.