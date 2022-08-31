Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Shares Down 0.7%

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Rating) was down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.46 and last traded at $25.46. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

Huabao International Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.42.

About Huabao International

Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.

