HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.97% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Down 1.4 %

HPQ stock opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.46. HP has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 11,092.9% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337,183 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,451,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 41.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $254,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,479 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HP by 183.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133,518 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $77,447,000 after buying an additional 1,381,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in HP by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,115,148,000 after buying an additional 980,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.