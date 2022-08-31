Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,524 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Houlihan Lokey worth $15,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HLI traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.45. 6,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,830. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.23 and a 52 week high of $122.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $418.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.08 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 18.25%. On average, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.