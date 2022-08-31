Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Position Increased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 2,502.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.13. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,702.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

