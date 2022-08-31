Honeycomb Investment Trust (LON:HONY) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 866 ($10.46) and last traded at GBX 868 ($10.49). Approximately 8,979 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 30,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 876 ($10.58).

Honeycomb Investment Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £301.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,009.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 897.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 905.21.

About Honeycomb Investment Trust

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

