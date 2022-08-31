Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.99 and last traded at $7.02. 50,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 72,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a $0.2455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides technology solutions in Japan, Ireland, the United States, Singapore, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company manufactures, sells, and services connectors, cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

