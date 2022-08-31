Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Short Interest Down 11.5% in August

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the July 31st total of 8,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. BTIG Research lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hologic by 227.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1,549.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,068,000 after buying an additional 3,376,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $189,247,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,379,000 after buying an additional 1,490,000 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,229 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,635,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,037. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.76. Hologic has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

