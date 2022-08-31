Holderness Investments Co. Purchases 322 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 22,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 349,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,105,000 after purchasing an additional 20,579 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHM traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $67.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,775. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.00. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.53 and a 1-year high of $83.73.

