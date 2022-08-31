Holderness Investments Co. Has $967,000 Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,609,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 251.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,260,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,789,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,282,000 after acquiring an additional 960,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.44. 31,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,452. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.63 and a 52 week high of $178.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.14.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

