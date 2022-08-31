Holderness Investments Co. Has $787,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

O traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,849. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 65.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.03.

The company also recently disclosed a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

