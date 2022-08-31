Holderness Investments Co. Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.2% of Holderness Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $48,605,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $2,978,000. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 335,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,939,000 after buying an additional 11,179 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 76,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,147,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.31. 145,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,569,321. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.