Holderness Investments Co. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 107.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,388 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.06. The stock had a trading volume of 63,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,467. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.22.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

