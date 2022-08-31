Holderness Investments Co. Cuts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Holderness Investments Co. cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of D traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.71. 88,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,951. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average is $81.84. The company has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

