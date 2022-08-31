Holderness Investments Co. Buys 178 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,564,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 404.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,415 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,527,000 after purchasing an additional 900,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Eaton by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,309,000 after acquiring an additional 451,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN traded down $2.55 on Wednesday, reaching $136.69. The stock had a trading volume of 37,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.96. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ETN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.64.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.