Holderness Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Holderness Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $113.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,110,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.55. The company has a market capitalization of $333.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

